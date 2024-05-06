September 7, 2005 – May 3, 2024

In loving memory of Rithvik Tadakamalla, who left us far too soon at the tender age of 18 years. He touched the lives of all who knew him with his bright smile and kind heart. Rithvik’s vibrant spirit was evident in everything he did, from his love for cooking delicious meals to his dedication to staying fit and healthy through working out. He cherished the moments spent with his friends, always bringing laughter and joy to every gathering. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. Though his time with us was short, his impact will be everlasting. May he rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held from 9am to 11am on Sunday, May 5th 2024 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66204.

Rithvik was born on September 7, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri to Srinath and Malathi Tadakamalla.

