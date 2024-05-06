February 19, 1947 — April 25, 2024

Victoria Lynn (Vickie) McColley was born on February 19, 1947, and passed away at Homestead of Overland Park on April 25, 2024.

Predeceased by her parents, William Gerald McDonald, and Mildred Hortense (Wieland) McDonald and brother James (Jim) Matthew McDonald, she leaves behind her daughters Sarah Harrington (Michael Socha), and Stephanie Murphy (Rob) along with four grandchildren Caitlin and Kenna Harrington and Hank and Charley Murphy. She is also survived by her ex-husband Randall McColley.

Vickie was born in Des Moines, IA and lived in Pocahontas, IA; St. Louis, MO; Fairfax, VA; and finally Overland Park, KS until her death. She had a long career with The Sunflower Group as an Account Director until her retirement in 2008.

After retirement, Vickie enjoyed traveling and exploring new places with her companion Chuck Carroll until his death in 2017. They particularly loved the Northeast in the fall and the highlights of all her travel were a cruise to Alaska and a trip to Ireland. She also loved her dog Corky and numerous cats over the years.

The last few years were particularly hard on Vickie health wise, but she held on to her dry wit and was a favorite of many of the caretakers at Homestead and Monarch Hospice.

An open house Celebration of Life will be held at the home of her daughter, Sarah, on Thursday, May 30 from 5:30-7:30pm at 6409 Beverly Drive in Mission, KS. A graveside service and burial will be held at a later date in Des Moines, IA.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.