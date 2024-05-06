December 29, 1931 – May 1, 2024

William J. Joyce, aged 92, of Westwood, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2024. He was born on December 29, 1931, in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

William dedicated 50 years of his life as a draftsman of commercial air conditioners, showcasing his commitment and skill in the industry. Apart from his professional endeavors, he found joy in working on cars and yardwork.

A faithful member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, William was also honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp in 1961, embodying a sense of duty and service throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Rose Joyce who passed away on April 16, 2024. William is survived by his loving daughter Kathleen Joyce, devoted son William T. Joyce, and cherished grandson Riley Joyce.

Services to remember and honor William’s life will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church. A rosary recitation is scheduled for 9:15 am on Tuesday, May 14, followed by visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on the same day. William will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, May 14. Memorial contributions may be sent to the KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 641223.

May William J. Joyce rest in eternal peace, remembered for his dedication, love for his family, and service to his country and community.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.