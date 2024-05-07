Mary Jane Caroline Johannsmeyer

June 17, 1946 — May 5, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Mary Jane Johannsmeyer, 77, was born to Ehardt and Dorothy Johannsmeyer in St. Louis, MO on June 17, 1946. She worked with information processing in the telecommunications field during her adult life and was a resident of Overland Park, KS.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 17th at Johnson County Chapel from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Mary Jane tended to be a quiet, private person, but wanted friends and family to enjoy a party upon her passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.