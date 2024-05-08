Inside JCPRD: JCPRD concerts in the park – A symphony of nature and music

By Performing Arts Coordinator Lacey Connell

As the weather warms and the outdoors call, mark your calendars for a series of enchanting evenings with concerts in our parks! The Mobile Music Box is returning to JCPRD parks, bringing with it the harmonious melodies of The Kansas City Symphony. And this year, we’re thrilled to announce the debut of The Concert Truck, adding an exciting new dimension to our concert series.

Picture this: the sun beginning to set, casting a warm glow over the park. Kiddos running around, playing tag and laughing, while families spread out blankets and unpack picnic baskets. Some flying kites, others riding bikes, and couples taking leisurely evening strolls, stopping to admire the vibrant colors of the sky and the soothing sounds of nature mixed with the symphony’s music.

As the clock strikes 6 pm, the music begins to play, filling the air with beautiful melodies that complement the natural surroundings of your favorite parks. The concerts last about an hour, providing the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing evening in the park. Families enjoy play sessions at the park now accompanied by the sounds of Puccini and Mozart, adding an extra layer of performing arts magic to their evening.

This year, we’re thrilled to announce that “The Concert Truck” will be making its debut at Meadowbrook Park on May 9. “The Concert Truck” is a traveling music venue that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music accessible to everyone. Impassioned by their love for music, pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang converted a 16-foot box truck into a fully functioning mobile concert hall, complete with lights, sound system, and piano. Since then, The Concert Truck has presented concerts across the country in city streets, music and arts festivals, schools, neighborhoods, parks… anywhere you can think to park a truck!

In addition to The Concert Truck, we continue to be delighted by the presence of The Mobile Music Box. During the pandemic, the Kansas City Symphony set forth the goal of performing for all of the zip codes in the metro, and since 2020 have held performances in over 60% of them! To date, their musicians have performed in 189 unique locations, spread over 86 zip codes, reaching tens of thousands of people. And some of those concerts have happened right here in your favorite JCPRD parks! We are honored to be a part of their lineup again this season.

Here is this year’s schedule of incredible concerts and their locations:

– May 8: Meadowbrook Park on the Great Lawn – The Mobile Music Box

– May 9: Meadowbrook Park on the Great Lawn – The Concert Truck

– May 14: Antioch Park – The Mobile Music Box

– May 22: Shawnee Mission Park at the Inclusive Playground – The Mobile Music Box

Bring your dog, your best friend, or simply yourself, and immerse yourself in the beauty of the performing arts at sunset. So, pack your picnic basket, grab a lawn chair or blanket, and join us for an unforgettable evening of music in nature. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of the music in the JCPRD parks!