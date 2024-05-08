At this time a week ago, there was uncertainty as to whether Rockhurst University would even play another collegiate baseball game or not this season.

And Blue Valley North graduate Jake Canent, a senior relief pitcher for the Hawks, would have borne the brunt of that possibility after a devastating loss at Missouri S&T on April 28.

It looked even worse four days later when Canent watched from the bullpen as the Hawks lost again. That time against William Jewell College.

But in a doubleheader late last week against the same team, the Hawks swept and clinched a berth to the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament with a huge lift from Canent.

In the first round of the postseason tournament starting Wednesday in Marion, Illinois, seventh-seed Rockhurst (27-22, 18-17) opens the double-elimination tournament against No. 2 seed Maryville College of Tennessee.

The Hawks are making their first conference tournament appearance since 2021.

Canent is one of NCAA D-II’s winningest pitchers this year

Canent, who carries an overall record as a pitcher of 10-4 into the postseason, picked up the clinching win in the second game of last week’s twin bill with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

“If I had been going out there in the top of the fifth thinking about, ‘Oh boy, I can’t screw this up like S&T,’ I think it would’ve gone a lot differently than if I was just, how it went down, focused and confident out there,” said Canent.

Only four pitchers in NCAA Division II baseball have more wins than Canent’s ten this season.

Last week, he was recognized as Rockhurst University’s Male Athlete of the Year. And this week he picked up another honor, named to the all-conference first team as a relief pitcher.

His path to that honor didn’t happen without occasionally taking his lumps.

In his most recent loss against S&T, Canent attempted to protect a four-run lead in the bottom of the tenth inning, but the Miners shelled Canent for seven runs en route to an 11-8 come-from-behind victory.

“That was definitely one that stung because, before the game, Coach (Gary Burns) said we had the opportunity to clinch life in the GLVC [postseason] tournament, or at least still have next weekend to do so,” said Canent.

He graduated from Blue Valley North in 2019

There was plenty of time for Canent to stew about that loss, but Hawks coach Gary Burns says his mental toughness is one of his strengths as a relief pitcher.

“Jake has a great temperament and mindset,” said Burns.

Canent came out of Blue Valley North High School in 2019 as a starting pitcher, but Burns strategized a way to convert him to a relief pitcher to strengthen this year’s team.

“He’s had an impact on half the games we’ve played where a starter will make an impact on one out of four of your games,” said Burns.

Canent, a 5-foot-10 righthander, was on the 2021 Rockhurst team that qualified for the conference tournament, but he was left off the Hawks’ postseason roster because he appeared in only two games that year.

The omission back then has only served to drive Canent toward helping the Hawks return to the conference tournament.

Rockhurst is trying to earn a spot in the NCAA D-II postseason tourney

To help seal that conference tourney berth made Canent’s senior season more meaningful.

“It’s definitely very special to me because it shows all the hard work that I’ve put in over these years,” said Canent.

That work began while at Blue Valley North.

“Playing in the EKL (Eastern Kansas League) during high school is one of the best, if not the best high school leagues in the Midwest,” said Canent.

The winner of this year’s Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II baseball tournament.

Even a relief pitcher who’s supposed to have a short memory regardless of a game’s outcome would cherish that moment.