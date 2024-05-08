November 16, 1924 – May 3, 2024

June D. Wilson, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2024, at the age of 99. She was born on November 16, 1924, in Kansas City, Kansas. June led a fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Throughout her career, June worked as a dedicated secretary at Kansas City Southern Railroad and Braniff Airlines. She also served as a cafeteria worker at Broadmoor and Indian Creek Junior High schools before venturing into entrepreneurship by owning and operating a successful costume rental business for more than 40 years.

Outside of work, June pursued various interests that brought her joy and fulfillment. She had a passion for sewing, toll painting, gardening, water gardening, genealogy, cooking and contesting, where she excelled in writing last lines and jingles and creating unique recipes. Her creative spirit and love for these activities endeared her to many.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C. M. (Woody) Wilson, her sister Doris Pike, her brother Bob Singleton, and her father and mother, James and Pearl Singleton. She is survived by her loving children, Rhonda (Gene) Schaefer and Rick (Diane) Wilson, as well as her grandsons, Matt, Seth (Cheryl), and Shawn Schaefer, and great-grandchildren Chris (Eva), Libby, and Broden Schaefer and great-great-granddaughter Annalyse Schaefer.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the visitation held at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS on Thursday, May 9th, from 5-7 PM, and on Friday, May 10th, at 10-11 AM at Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee, KS, followed by a funeral service. June will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Monday, May 13th, at 11 AM.

June’s kindness, warmth, and vibrant spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.