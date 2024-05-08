August 10, 1974 – May 2, 2024

Shawn Christopher Tillery of Shawnee, Kansas passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2024.

Private family services are being held.

Shawn was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 10, 1974, the second son of Rick and Linda Tillery. His older brother, Travis, is almost 3 years older.

Shawn grew up in Overland Park, Kansas. He attended Tomahawk Elementary School, Mission Valley Middle School, Shawnee Mission East High School and University of Kansas.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Rick and Linda; brother Travis and his wife, Ann; his wife, Michelle; stepdaughter Gracie and stepson Wyatt; stepson Sam; and step grandchildren John Wyatt and Charlotte, who Shawn adored. Also surviving are aunts and uncles: Nancy and Tony, Mike and Kathy, Terry and Steve and Sherry and Tony. In addition, Shawn has nine surviving cousins.

Shawn was a compassionate person who loved to help people. He had the most beautiful brown eyes and a very big heart.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.