Visit The Bump Store for affordable maternity clothing and much more

The Bump Store is an affordable and sustainable maternity boutique. Located on 23rd Street in Lawrence, close to the KU campus, you can find a store built around pregnancy. Kisha Cranston opened this store at the end of 2022 after having trouble finding maternity clothes while pregnant. “Just a few years ago, we could drive to Topeka or Kansas City, but those maternity stores are all gone now.”

Most of the store focuses on clothing because most maternity clothes can only be found online these days, which makes it very hard to find something comfortable for a rapidly changing body. While there is some new clothing to be found, the majority of the clothing is “nearly new” which means it comes at a much more affordable price. Because of the nature of maternity clothes only being worn for a short time, these items are still in very good condition, many still with tags on them. Because you have to buy a whole new wardrobe once you get pregnant, that can get very expensive very quickly. Cranston figured there had to be an easier, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly option.

Because this is a maternity store, you will find comfortable places to sit, a drink station, a play area for the kiddos, an upgraded bathroom ready for all stages of potty training, community resources, and dressing rooms large enough to accommodate a stroller. You can even find a “Bump to Baby” support group every Friday morning, led by Betsy the Doula.

The Bump Store understands that pregnancy can be a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences. That’s why they offer a range of pregnancy support products. From Preggie Pops to help with morning sickness, to belly bands, support pillows, and skincare products, they’ve got your comfort and well-being in mind. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff is there to assist you in finding the perfect solutions for your needs.

The Bump Store continues to support you even after your little one arrives. They offer a comprehensive selection of post-partum and nursing products. Discover comfortable and stylish nursing bras, lactation treats, baby wraps, and other essentials to make your post-baby days as smooth as possible.

Even if you’re not expecting, you’ll find something special at The Bump Store. They offer a delightful array of funny cards and cute gifts, perfect for baby showers or to celebrate the arrival of a little one in your life. And for the dedicated KU fan, they have a selection of spirited items to show your team pride.

Do you want to have a custom shirt made for a pregnancy announcement or gift for new grandparents-to-be, perhaps? Cranston learned the art of screen-printing to be able to print shirts, onesies, or koozies for you on the spot!

The Bump Store is located at 711 w 23rd in Lawrence and is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can reach Kisha at (785) 317-3619 or through Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.