Betty Ann Smith

December 31, 1932 — May 5, 2024
Shawnee
Betty’s photo and obituary will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence on her guestbook page for the family. Please check back. Thank you.
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2024
10:30 – 11:00 am (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 11, 2024
11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2024
12:15 – 12:30 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.