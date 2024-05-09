KCMO café Grand Coffee Company opening new Shawnee shop

A coffee shop with an Italian flare is on its way to Johnson County.

Grand Coffee Company, a Kansas City, Missouri-based café, will soon open a new Shawnee shop in the former home of Scooter’s Coffee.

Owner Salvatore Silvio said he plans to open the new shop in July or August, pending city permits.

The cafe will open at 10610 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The café will take over a space just off West 62nd and Goddard streets, near Panera Bread and Raising Cane’s.

The roughly 1,500-square-foot space is equipped with a drive-thru.

While regular hours have yet to be finalized, Silvio said the shop will likely operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, closing at 8 or 9 p.m. on Saturday and at 4 or 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand Coffee Company serves craft coffee and breakfast bites

The café offers a range of beverages, from classics like macchiatos and mochas to signature drinks like honey nut cheerio lattes and blueberry cold brews.

In addition to java, Grand Coffee Company also offers protein shakes in various flavors — from chocolate peanut butter banana to mixed berry.

The menu also features a range of pastries and breakfast items like paninis and avocado toast, as well as lunch items like tomato cream soup. Silvio said the Shawnee location will even offer some items customers won’t see on the flagship location’s menu, including breakfast burritos and some new pastries.

Silvio comes from an Italian family, and that’s reflected in pockets of the menu — including, for example, the tomato Alfredo sauce that comes on the café’s breakfast panini.

“A lot of our food items have an Italian side to them,” he said.

This marks the first JoCo location for Grand Coffee Company

Silvio opened the original Grand Coffee Company roughly a year ago, near Crown Center on Grand Boulevard. A flair for food and drink runs in the family, too — going back more than six decades.

His grandfather, Paul Silvio, opened Kansas City pizzeria Antonio’s Pizza in the 1950s. His uncles Sam and Nick Silvio followed suit — owning and operating Kansas City eateries Em Chamas Brazilian Grill and Hawg Jaw Brew & Que, respectively.

Salvatore knew he wanted the next location for Grand Coffee Company to be in a suburb. Having lived near Shawnee as a former Mission resident himself, he said he noticed a gap in the Shawnee market for locally owned coffee.

He’s excited to get to know a new community of potential customers, he said — and with the business of Shawnee Mission Parkway and the space’s drive-thru, hopes are high.

“This (location) will be more high-volume, hopefully — that’s the goal with having the drive-thru,” he said. “We thought it was a great opportunity, between the location of it and the fact that Kansas could use more specialty coffee.”

