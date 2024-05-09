New details emerge about Hereford House food contamination case

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the acts Jace Hanson is alleged to have engaged in that led to the charges of food contamination. Hanson is accused of urinating and rubbing his genitals on the food.

Court documents give more details into how food was contaminated at the Hereford House restaurant in Leawood.

An affidavit for Jace Hanson, 21, who was charged in late April with one count of criminal threat in Johnson County District Court for the alleged intentional food contamination, alleges he was urinating and rubbing his genitals on the food and posting it online.

His next hearing is set for 4 p.m. on June 6 in Johnson County District Court.

The details come from an FBI agent

Detectives in the Leawood Police were informed by an FBI special agent that someone at the Hereford House was intentionally contaminating the food by urinating in it or rubbing food on his genitals and posting videos online.

The special agent reported investigating a tip about the alleged contamination, ultimately discovering multiple videos on a website by a user named “Vandalizer” that showed a male “urinating in food contained in restaurant style bins, pressing food items against his penis and buttocks, and using their feet to touch food items,” the affidavit stated.

Some of the titles of videos include titles that described urinating and spitting on food for customers, according to court documents.

Using IP addresses, the special agent was able to locate a phone number associated with the videos that returned back to Hanson.

Court documents state Hanson admitted to the crimes

After Leawood police detectives confirmed with the Hereford House’s management and chef that the items depicted in the video belonged to the restaurant, as well as Hanson’s shoes being consistent with those depicted in three of the videos, Hanson allegedly admitted to committing the food contamination.

“When asked if he was aware of any food contamination, Hanson stated, ‘I’ll just be straight up, yeah,'” the affidavit stated. “Hanson added that he’s “just been doing stupid (expletive).”

When asked to elaborate, Hanson allegedly told detectives Hanson he was meeting male subjects online through apps like Grindr and Sniffy’s who made requests for him to make videos of him contaminating food, the affidavit stated.

“Hanson estimated there have been over 20 instances where he had contaminated food at Hereford House by means of urination, placing food on his genitals, buttocks, or feet,” court documents stated. “These acts were to be videoed and shared online according to Hanson.”

Hanson also admitted to masturbating in the walk-in cooler, but denied ejaculating on any food products.

Hanson worked for Hereford House for about a month

The first occurrence of contamination occurred about a week and a half after

Hanson started the job in March, the affidavit alleged.

“He stated at first, it was an act done because he did not enjoy the job. Although he says he has begun to enjoy the job slightly more, the acts continued,” court documents stated.

The last time he contaminated food was on April 23, court documents alleged.

A request for comment from Sydney Wilson, Hanson’s attorney, was not returned.

The restaurant is cooperating with the investigation

In a statement on April 30, Hereford House management stated they’re working to restore their image.

“First and foremost, the safety of our customers and staff are paramount to all of us at the Hereford House,” the restaurant said in an emailed response to questions.

Once Hanson was taken into custody, “[Hereford House] immediately took all measures and steps to thoroughly clean and sanitize the kitchen in accordance with health department guidelines,” the statement said.

Investigators are asking anyone who ate at the restaurant from March 26 to April 23 and later became ill to contact the Leawood Police Department by e-mail at tips@leawood.org or by calling (913) 266-0696.

Go deeper: Man charged with intentionally contaminating food at Hereford House in Leawood