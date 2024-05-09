PHOTOS: Olathe debuts new downtown ‘Sip & Shop’ event

Olathe on Wednesday debuted a new spring and summertime downtown event it’s calling “Sip & Shop.”

The event — which Olathe is describing as “a family-friendly pop-up market” — will take place every second Wednesday between now and October. Patrons can expect local vendors selling clothing, beverages, snacks and other goodies.

Plus, there’s live music and other free entertainment.

Check out some of the sights at the inaugural Olathe "Sip & Shop":