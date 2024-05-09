fbpx
PHOTOS: Olathe debuts new downtown ‘Sip & Shop’ event

On Wednesday, Olathe started a new downtown event called
On Wednesday, Olathe started a new downtown event called "Sip and Shop" that features beverages and goods from local vendors. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe on Wednesday debuted a new spring and summertime downtown event it’s calling “Sip & Shop.”

The event — which Olathe is describing as “a family-friendly pop-up market” — will take place every second Wednesday between now and October. Patrons can expect local vendors selling clothing, beverages, snacks and other goodies.

Plus, there’s live music and other free entertainment.

Check out some of the sights at the inaugural Olathe "Sip & Shop": On Wednesday, Olathe started a new downtown event called "Sip and Shop" that features beverages and goods from local vendors.

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

