17-year-old pleads guilty to Olathe killing of Lawrence teen

Davon Washington, 17, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the January shooting death of a Lawrence teenager.

On Jan. 19, Brianna Higgins was taken to the emergency room at Olathe Medical Center, where she died from a gunshot wound. Police were called to the hospital.

Through investigation, police determined that Higgins had been shot near West 127th Street and Mur-Len Road in the Clarion Park Apartments.

Higgins, who was 15, was from Lawrence and was a sophomore at Lawrence High School. A now-closed GoFundMe fundraiser Higgins’ family organized described her as a “beautiful bright soul.”

Washington, of Kansas City, Missouri, was taken into custody on Jan. 29 on charges of felony reckless second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor. Those are the same charges he pleaded guilty to.

A criminal complaint filed with the Johnson County District Court said Washington “unintentionally but recklessly” shot and ultimately killed Higgins.

Prosecutors had sought to try Washington as an adult and, initially, his attorney had requested a jury trial, according to court documents.

Washington’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28, per a press release from the District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Beshore, with the assistance of the Olathe Police Department the Johnson County Crime Lab.

