Travis Scott Chapman

October 4, 1986 – May 7, 2024

Travis Chapman, born on October 4, 1986, in Shawnee Kansas, passed away on May 7, 2024, at the age of 37 in his hometown of Shawnee Kansas due to complications of Neurofibromatosis type 2.

Travis was a beacon of strength and resilience, facing life’s challenges with unwavering determination and a positive spirit. His passion for sports, particularly football and basketball, shone brightly, with his unwavering loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs echoing through every game.

A graduate of the Kansas State School for the Blind and Shawnee Mission Northwest High School he proved that disabilities were not barriers. He touched the lives of many with his infectious love, kindness, humility, and ability to face all odds and persevere. With his great ability to add humor to any situation he never missed an opportunity to brighten up even the darkest of times with a good laugh.

Travis found solace and love in his marriage to Bileigh Jo in 2018, creating a bond that was filled with love, support, and cherished moments.

In honoring his memory, we gather to celebrate Travis’ remarkable life at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee Kansas. The visitation will be held at 12 PM on May 19th, followed by services at 1 PM, where we will come together to share stories, memories, and the everlasting impact he had on all those who knew him.

Travis is now reunited with his loved ones who preceded him in death, including his wife Bileigh Jo Chapman. He is survived by his loving mother and father Kim and Johnny Calhoun, Grandfather Robert Chapman, his Aunt Linda (Dennis) Holton, his sister Amber (Adriane) Anderson, his brothers Jonathan Brooks and Adam (Kem) Chapman, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

As we bid farewell to Travis Chapman, may his legacy of strength, perseverance, and love continue to inspire us all.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the Children’s Tumor Foundation (https://www.ctf.org) or the Kansas State School for the Blind (https://www.kcblindallstars.org) in Travis’ memory.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.