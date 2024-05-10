Donald E Buffon

November 10th, 1936 – May 1st, 2024

Donald Buffon was born November 10, 1936, in Red Oak, Iowa to the late Fay and Bernice Buffon. Don was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, graduating Red Oak High School in May of 1954. He completed business school in 1955 and one year at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. In 1961, Don graduated from the University of Omaha (now University of Nebraska Omaha) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Professional Experience:

Don worked as an auditor for the State of Iowa for one year. He worked for twenty-two years at Hallmark Cards of Kansas City as an office manager, accountant, and college recruiter. He then worked for Sunshine Biscuits Company in customer service. Even during his busy career, Don taught evening classes for 32 years in accounting and cost accounting to students at Penn Valley Community College. Upon retirement, Don worked part-time for Acura.

Don married the love of his life, Patricia Jane Torrence in 1958. They graduated together in 1961 and moved to the Kansas City area. Three children were born from this union: Lizabeth McClain (Greg), Lisa Hilliard (John), and Mark Buffon (Amy Dix). Grandchildren include Kayla McClain (deceased), Cassandra Halbersma (Brennan), Dakota McClain (Susan), Alexandra McClanahan (Andrew), Derek Hilliard, and Sid Buffon. Great grandchildren include Kylie Halbersma, Caden Halbersma, and Sevie McClanahan. Survivors also include sister-in-law Carolyn Fleming, nephew Patrick Fleming (Shannon) and family.

Don was a wonderful son, husband, father, and grandparent. Family was very important to him. He was a loving husband, parent, and grandparent, and the head of the family. Don will be forever greatly missed by all! We know that God has welcomed home His good and faithful son.

Services will be held at Village Presbyterian Church on May 11, 2024 at 1:00p.m. All are welcome.

Should friends wish to do so, memorial contributions may be sent to one of Don’s favorite charities or the church.

American Cancer Society

https://donate.cancer.org

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

American Heart Association

https://www.heart.org

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

my.fca.org

Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund

jdrf.org

Village Presbyterian Church

villagepres.org/giving.html

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.