The Johnson County jail is getting more video court space

A major remodeling project to install more video court space at the county’s adult detention center received a big boost from county commissioners Thursday. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to add $2.25 million to a project that will increase space devoted to remote court appearances at the jail building.

That brings the total project to $3.25 million — a reduction from the $8.66 million originally asked by the sheriff’s office.

Remodeling plans have been underway for months

Plans for remodeling at the jail have been underway for months to accommodate an increased use of video technology for court appearances.

The detention center had already created eight or nine video courtrooms by remodeling the booking lounge, said Capt. Michael Levin of the sheriff’s detention division. Two older rooms designed for video use are not currently being used. Approval of the additional money would expand the space for video court appearances to 14 rooms.

Levin told commissioners the use of video appearances has been on the increase as more municipal courts begin to use them and as the hearings sometimes run long. Detainees have the option of an in-person court hearing, but many do not ask for it because of the long wait times for transportation to the courthouse, Levin said.

The COVID-19 pandemic normalized video conferencing

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft also noted that video appearances became the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic and now seem to be more accepted by judges.

The changing attitudes gave him pause, he said.

“By some measure, this request disturbs me,” Ashcraft said. He recalled commission workshops back when a new courthouse was being discussed. At the time, judges seemed adamantly against the idea of video court because they said they wanted to be able to see the participants in person to get a better read of their situations, he said, but the pandemic has changed that.

Ashcraft said he agrees that adding more video court space will save money in the long run by reducing the cost of transporting inmates from the detention center in Gardner to the courthouse in Olathe.

Money comes from the county’s public safety sales tax

The added video rooms should meet the court needs for the next 20 years, according to staff analysis. That aspect got pushback from one member of the public who asked to speak.

Ben Hobert of Westwood Hills called it a “fool’s errand” to project the need that far out. He said it would be more reasonable to project five to seven years ahead and then re-examine things. He also questioned how many of the 14 video rooms will be unoccupied in the near term.

Commissioners had balked at the proposed remodeling cost of over $8 million when it was proposed a few months ago. Commissioner Jeff Meyers said he was pleased the project’s cost has been reduced.

The remodel will affect about 6,400 square feet of space. Money will come from the county’s quarter-cent public safety sales tax, which sunsets in March 2027.

