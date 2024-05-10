fbpx
Local obituaries from May 3-9

Below is a list of local obituaries from May 3 to 9, 2024.

Betty Ann Smith

John Wiley Booth

Travis Scott Chapman

Sheila Ann (Rhiner) Riffer

June D. Wilson

Shawn Christopher Tillery

Mike Sutton

Mary Jane Caroline Johannsmeyer

Christopher Wolcott

Joan Ruch

Vickie McColley

Rithvik Tadakamalla

William J. Joyce

Annemarie Gremminger

Christopher J. Handzel

