Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival is May 18

New this year: a pie-eating contest and giant inflatable dinosaurs!



Don’t miss this full day of family fun! The Turkey Creek Festival is an annual tradition in Merriam.

Kick off the day with the Merriam Turkey Creek 5K Run/Walk + Youth Sprint at Merriam Marketplace on Saturday, May 18, starting at 8 a.m.

While you’re there, enjoy a pancake breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m., hosted by Boy Scout Troop 0247.

Then, drive to Antioch Park, and join us at the best festival of the year – the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The day features free kids’ activities, including face painting, a balloon artist, inflatables to jump on, train rides, and kids fishing.

We’ll also have live music throughout the day, arts and crafts, a pie-eating contest, food trucks, and so much more!

You’ll have amazing photo ops with giant inflatable dinosaurs and a bubble party!

Free parking is available at Nations Holding, with shuttle service to Antioch Park.

Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival !



Schedule of Events

Pancake Breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 0247

7-10:30 a.m. | Merriam Marketplace

$5 per person – includes pancakes, sausage, and hash brown



5K Run / Walk & Youth Sprint

8–10 a.m. | Merriam Marketplace

$35 for 5K Run/Walk ($30/person for teams of 4+)

$7 for Youth Sprint

Kid Zone

10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Antioch Park

Pie-eating contest : 1 p.m. – NEW

Dinosaur Encounter – NEW

Bubble Party: Noon-4 p.m. – NEW

Drum Safari: 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Wood Projects with Home Depot

Balloon artist

Inflatables

Face painting

Train rides

Kids fishing

Free Concerts

10-11:30 a.m. Unplugged 12-1:30 p.m. Uproot 2-4 p.m. Landrush



Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival!