fbpx
Subscribe

|

Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival is May 18

Share this story:

New this year: a pie-eating contest and giant inflatable dinosaurs!

Don’t miss this full day of family fun! The Turkey Creek Festival is an annual tradition in Merriam.

Kick off the day with the Merriam Turkey Creek 5K Run/Walk + Youth Sprint at Merriam Marketplace on Saturday, May 18, starting at 8 a.m. 

While you’re there, enjoy a pancake breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m., hosted by Boy Scout Troop 0247.

Then, drive to Antioch Park, and join us at the best festival of the year – the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The day features free kids’ activities, including face painting, a balloon artist, inflatables to jump on, train rides, and kids fishing.

We’ll also have live music throughout the day, arts and crafts, a pie-eating contest, food trucks, and so much more!

You’ll have amazing photo ops with giant inflatable dinosaurs and a bubble party! 

Free parking is available at Nations Holding, with shuttle service to Antioch Park.

Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival!

Schedule of Events

Pancake Breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 0247 
7-10:30 a.m.  |  Merriam Marketplace
$5 per person – includes pancakes, sausage, and hash brown

5K Run / Walk & Youth Sprint 
8–10 a.m.  |  Merriam Marketplace
$35 for 5K Run/Walk ($30/person for teams of 4+)
$7 for Youth Sprint

Kid Zone
10 a.m.-4 p.m.  |  Antioch Park

  • Pie-eating contest: 1 p.m. – NEW
  • Dinosaur Encounter  – NEW
  • Bubble Party: Noon-4 p.m. – NEW
  • Drum Safari: 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. 
  • Wood Projects with Home Depot 
  • Balloon artist 
  • Inflatables  
  • Face painting  
  • Train rides
  • Kids fishing 

Free Concerts

 10-11:30 a.m.      Unplugged
 12-1:30 p.m. Uproot
  2-4 p.m. Landrush


Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival!

Previous article
The Johnson County jail is getting more video court space

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO