A road diet is on its way to a stretch of Nall Avenue in Overland Park and Prairie Village.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday voted 10-0 to approve a $2.8 million construction contract with Grandview, Missouri-based JM Fahey Construction Company for a road diet on Nall Avenue between 67th and 75th streets. Councilmembers Cole Robinson and Greg Shelton were absent.

The road diet project will take this stretch of Nall Avenue down to three lanes — a northbound and southbound lane as well as a center turning lane — and bike lanes, according to city documents.

This project, which takes the second-to-last four-lane stretch of Nall Avenue to three lanes, dates back to at least 2018. There are still four lanes of Nall from Somerset Drive to 95th Street.

The road diet was originally slated for 2022

The cities originally planned for this stretch of Nall Avenue to undergo a road diet project with 2022 County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program funding, according to Prairie Village’s 2023 budget.

Due to funding constraints, the cities rescheduled the projects for 2023, according to Prairie Village’s 2023 budget.

Additional scope and design work again pushed construction from 2023 to 2024, City Engineer Melissa Prenger told the Post.

Still, Prenger said the delay was minor as the project would have gone out to bid in fall 2023 if no additional design work was needed.

The cities and county will share the $2.8M price tag

Prairie Village, Overland Park and Johnson County’s County Assistance Road System program will split the cost per previously agreed upon interlocal agreements.

The CARS program was unable to fund this project at its typical 50/50 split, with cities paying for only half of the cost, according to city documents.

Prenger told the Post that total construction costs include the $2.8 million contract agreement approved Monday for roadway work and additional, separate costs for traffic signal work at 75th Street.

As far as total construction costs, including roadway and traffic signal work, Prairie Village is paying 44%, the county is paying 31% and Overland Park is paying 25%, Prenger said.

Has construction already started?

Not yet. The current northbound lanes road closure from 72nd to 75th streets are related to a WaterOne main replacement, Prenger told the Post.

Prenger said she anticipates construction on the actual road diet to begin in June.

