Juliana Garcia
Traffic & Roads

A road diet is coming to this stretch of Nall Avenue in two JoCo cities

Nall Avenue at 71st Street
Southbound traffic on Nall Avenue at the 71st Street intersection. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A road diet is on its way to a stretch of Nall Avenue in Overland Park and Prairie Village.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday voted 10-0 to approve a $2.8 million construction contract with Grandview, Missouri-based JM Fahey Construction Company for a road diet on Nall Avenue between 67th and 75th streets. Councilmembers Cole Robinson and Greg Shelton were absent.

The road diet project will take this stretch of Nall Avenue down to three lanes — a northbound and southbound lane as well as a center turning lane — and bike lanes, according to city documents.

This project, which takes the second-to-last four-lane stretch of Nall Avenue to three lanes, dates back to at least 2018. There are still four lanes of Nall from Somerset Drive to 95th Street.

The road diet was originally slated for 2022

  • The cities originally planned for this stretch of Nall Avenue to undergo a road diet project with 2022 County Assistance Road System, or CARS, program funding, according to Prairie Village’s 2023 budget.
  • Due to funding constraints, the cities rescheduled the projects for 2023, according to Prairie Village’s 2023 budget.
  • Additional scope and design work again pushed construction from 2023 to 2024, City Engineer Melissa Prenger told the Post.
  • Still, Prenger said the delay was minor as the project would have gone out to bid in fall 2023 if no additional design work was needed.
Nall Avenue road diet heads to stretch of thoroughfare between 67th and 75th Streets.
Nall Avenue at 71st Street. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The cities and county will share the $2.8M price tag

  • Prairie Village, Overland Park and Johnson County’s County Assistance Road System program will split the cost per previously agreed upon interlocal agreements.
  • The CARS program was unable to fund this project at its typical 50/50 split, with cities paying for only half of the cost, according to city documents.
  • Prenger told the Post that total construction costs include the $2.8 million contract agreement approved Monday for roadway work and additional, separate costs for traffic signal work at 75th Street.
  • As far as total construction costs, including roadway and traffic signal work, Prairie Village is paying 44%, the county is paying 31% and Overland Park is paying 25%, Prenger said.

Has construction already started?

  • Not yet. The current northbound lanes road closure from 72nd to 75th streets are related to a WaterOne main replacement, Prenger told the Post.
  • Prenger said she anticipates construction on the actual road diet to begin in June.

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

