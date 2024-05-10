Search for the next Overland Park police chief is a bit behind schedule

Overland Park is taking steps to select its next chief of police, though it appears to be behind schedule in the process.

This week, Bryan Dehner, assistant city manager, told the Overland Park City Council Public Safety Committee that city leadership had selected a firm — Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc. — to assist with the search for the next chief of the Overland Park Police Department.

That puts the process behind the initial predicted timeline. Originally, City Manager Lori Curtis Luther had anticipated the recruitment and search firm would be on board by March.

What’s the chief search timeline now?

Dehner told the committee on Wednesday that the final stages of the search — including confidential in-person interviews — are expected to take place in June or July.

That would, in theory, push back the selection decision to July or August, almost a full calendar year after Frank Donchez, the former chief of police, resigned.

When the search was first publicly discussed back in February, chief selection was anticipated in June.

Overland Park’s former chief was going to be fired

Former Police Chief Donchez was something of an embattled figure in Overland Park.

Back in 2021, he faced calls to resign from faith leaders in the community who were primarily upset with how the department had handled the police killing of John Albers, a 17-year-old boy who was in a mental health crisis in 2018, and also how the department treated protesters in 2020.

It was after a run-in with that teenager’s mother, Sheila Albers, last September at a city council meeting that led Curtis Luther to begin the process of terminating Donchez. Before she could finish firing him, he resigned.

City manager gets final say on police chief hire

While members of the community have and will continue to have input on some of the candidate criteria and other factors, the top candidate interviews and their names will be kept confidential, city staff have said.

Additionally, the final decision on hiring the chief will be made behind closed doors as a personnel matter. Ultimately, it will be Curtis Luther who picks the next head of the police department.

The exact price tag for the search process is unclear, but Curtis Luther previously predicted it would cost between $20,000 and $30,000, which is within the city manager’s spending authority.

Next steps:

Dehner said the search firm will start talking to community groups, police department employees and city leaders about developing a brochure for the position beginning on May 16.

A team from the search firm will also be in Overland Park on May 23 and 24 for meetings related to the search.

After that, is when the search for police chief candidates will really begin, Dehner said.

