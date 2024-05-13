Gerald Robert Vossen

January 7, 1941 – May 11, 2024

Gerald (Jerry) Robert Vossen, 83, of Shawnee, KS passed away at his home on May 11, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Richard Vossen and Mary Vossen (Verba) and brother Richard Paul Vossen.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Carole Vossen (Holliday); two sons, Dale Vossen (Jodi) of Overland Park, KS and Doug Vossen (Christy) of Shawnee, KS; brother, Russell Vossen (Judi) of Michigan. Jerry is also survived by his six grandchildren, Amber (Larry), Jeremy (Bailey), Jason (Amber), Katelyn (Jesse), Taylor and Sam as well as eight great-grand children.

Jerry loved his family fiercely and joked just as fiercely, with a laugh that would light up a room.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association in memory of Jerry.

