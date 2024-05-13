Lenexa Police say a woman is in stable condition after being stabbed in an apartment complex parking lot late Sunday afternoon.

Online call logs show officers were called to the 17400 block of West 86th Terrace for a reported armed disturbance at 4:36 p.m.

Officers arrived at the West End at City Center Apartment Homes, where they found a woman who had been stabbed.

The woman was found in the parking lot of 8650 Winchester Street.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Lenexa firefighters transported the injured woman to an area hospital in critical condition.

At the scene, Lenexa Police Corporal Jacob Henry told the Post that the injured woman was in stable condition at the hospital.

“Officers are with her [the victim] now,” Cpl. Henry said. “The investigation is still ongoing.”

Police from Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee surrounded the area to search for the suspect.

The westbound lanes of 87th Street Parkway were closed at Winchester Street during the search.

Officers located the suspect walking the sidewalk along 87th Street, just in front of Lenexa Hills Elementary School, 8650 Haven St., at about 5 p.m.

The Post was near the school as the suspect was handcuffed and searched before being placed in the backseat of a Lenexa police vehicle.

“We are not looking for anyone at this time,” Cpl. Henry said. “We have taken a male suspect into custody, and we believe [the incident] is domestic in nature.”

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office jail logs identify the suspect as a 29-year-old man from Spring Hill. He’s currently being held without bail as he awaits formal charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.