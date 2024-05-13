The newly expanded and renovated headquarters for the Olathe Police Department is officially open for service.

Last Friday, city officials and community members marked the opening of the new facility on the Public Safety Center campus off Old Highway 56 and Harrison Street with an official ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony.

“The success of the Olathe Police Department exists because of the strength of our relationship with our community,” said Olathe Police Chief Mike Butaud, nodding to his remarks from the groundbreaking at the site nearly two years ago. “We want our police headquarters to be an inviting, safe and transparent location that serves all aspects of the community.”

Olathe Police headquarters project cost $28M

Construction on the new facility started in late summer 2022.

All told, the project cost about $28 million.

The project added more space for department personnel, more space for community uses and more on-site secured parking.

“In Olathe, we’re committed to building a community where people feel safe and connected to their neighbors,” Mayor John Bacon said. “We’re also focused on being future-ready, to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges today.”

Olathe Police headquarters’ footprint grew

The headquarters renovation and expansion project included the demolition of the 1980s era part of the former police headquarters.

The part of the building that opened in 2010 also underwent some renovations.

Additionally, the department added 40,000 square feet of new construction for the headquarters, making it roughly 85,000 square feet.

The expanded part of the building features a more clearly defined entrance for the public to use — something Chief Butaud indicated that he was especially thrilled about.

Olathe Police project got federal support

Since the groundbreaking in 2022, Olathe Police received nearly $2 million in federal funds to add extra elements to the project.

Those funds, Butaud said, were secured by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s office.

They helped finance improvements to the department’s fitness center, as well as finish a new training wing on the second floor.

