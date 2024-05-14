fbpx
Staff Report
Staff Report
🍦5 to Try: What is Johnson County’s best ice cream? Tell us your picks

Some ice cream flavors at Pop's Sweet Shop in Johnson County.
Some selections at Pop's Sweet Shop in Old Town Lenexa.

Summer is getting closer, which makes it a good time to revisit one of our favorite “5 to Try” lists from the past.

As weather warms up and the kids prepare for vacation and lazy days spent at the pool, want to update our list of local ice cream favorites in Johnson County.

We last asked for your ice cream picks two years ago, and there may be some new entries on the scene. Or some old standbys may still be holding strong.

Whatever your flavor, give us the scoop and tell us your picks for best ice cream in Johnson County.

As always, we prefer locally owned shops to corporate chains.

Summer Salt sorbet
A scoop of sorbet at Summer Salt Ice Cream at Prairie Village's Corinth Square.

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Staff Report
Staff Report

Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

The “Staff report” byline is also used for housekeeping items on occasion.

