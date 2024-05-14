‘High-end’ salon and beauty studio coming to Lenexa City Center

A new salon and studio offering all kinds of “luxury” beauty services is on its way to a busy Lenexa corridor.

Construction has begun on a new Image Studios space, which will open later this year at Lenexa City Center.

Image Studios will operate at 8801 Penrose Lane

The studio will operate out of a space in the middle of Lenexa City Center, just off Penrose Lane and City Center Drive.

The One Bridal wedding attire shop previously occupied that space before relocating to Kansas City and then closing earlier this year.

Image Studios will also neighbor the Topcoat Nail Bar at Lenexa City Center.

Image Studios is a space for “mini salon owners”

At Image Studios, each beautician owns and operates their own space within the salon.

That means each independent beautician pays for their own space, determines their own services, and books directly with their own clients.

Image Studios beauticians typically range in service offerings, from hair and nail services to waxing and facials.

This marks the third Image Studios space in JoCo

Two more Image Studios franchises currently operate in Overland Park and in Leawood.

The company opened its first salon in Utah in 2009 — and in addition to Kansas and Utah, Image Studios operates in 20 more states.

Image Studios comes as the latest of several new businesses arriving at Lenexa City Center this year, following Mexican eatery Chilakillers’ recent opening at the Lenexa Public Market.

Construction is underway on four more restaurants nearby, as part of the growing Restaurant Row project on the corner of 87th Street and Renner Road.

