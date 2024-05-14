Mission Painting Tips: Navigating the cost of exterior painting in metro Kansas City

Maintaining your home’s exterior isn’t just about looks—it’s much more about safeguarding your investment from nature’s elements. But understanding the costs of exterior painting can feel like navigating uncharted waters. Don’t worry! Here’s some guidance on how to make informed decisions that align with your budget and vision for your home.

When budgeting for your exterior painting project, it’s essential to consider several factors that can impact the overall cost:

Size of the project

Expect the painting of the exterior of your home in Kansas City to start at around $4,500, reflecting the needs of a small to medium-sized home. However, for larger homes or projects requiring extensive preparation and repairs, prices can escalate to $25,000 or more. Factors such as the size of your home and the presence of wood rot can significantly influence final costs, potentially doubling them in cases of extensive damage. The good news is that most paint contractors offer free estimates, so you can get a sense of what you’re in for without any financial guesswork. We recommend getting 3-4 proposals on any work being done on your home. Look for a contractor comparison sheet or checklist to help you keep track of the nuances between different contractors.

Type of paint used

The type and quality of paint you choose can significantly affect the cost of your project. Good painting companies will provide customized painting packages tailored to fit your budget and preference. That way, you can choose the level of quality and durability that best suits your needs. On average, the cost of paint per square foot of livable space ranges from $.25 to $1.5 or more. In other words, for a 2,000 sq foot house, expect paint to be anywhere from $500 for the most budget option to $3,000 and up for something like Benjamin Moore’s Aura™or Sherwin Williams’ Emerald Rain Refresh™.

Type of labor provided

At Mission Painting, we provide a range of labor packages designed to meet diverse preferences and budgets. Our ‘Good’ package, starting at an affordable $1.50 per square foot, offers dependable quality suitable for any standard exterior painting project. For the ultimate in aesthetic appeal and protection, our ‘Best’ package, priced at just over $3 per square foot, is the only option that includes the use of high-end paints such as Benjamin Moore’s Aura™ and Sherwin-Williams’ Emerald Rain Refresh™. This package ensures top-tier results and is ideal for those looking to invest in the longevity and beauty of their home. Each option is carefully structured to deliver outstanding quality and value, affirming our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Additional services

In Kansas City, where weather can fluctuate dramatically, wood rot is a common concern for homeowners. At Mission Painting, we understand the importance of addressing this issue not just for aesthetics, but also for the structural integrity of your home. Our services include thorough inspections and expert repairs of wood rot, ensuring that your home remains beautiful and durable against the elements. We tackle wood rot head-on, using the best materials and techniques to restore your home’s exterior and prevent future damage. Trust us to maintain your home’s safety and appeal with our specialized wood rot repair services.

Personalized solutions for every home

At Mission Painting KC, we understand that every home is unique, and we’re dedicated to providing personalized solutions that meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Whether you’re looking to refresh the exterior of your home with a budget-conscious approach or invest in premium materials for a lasting finish, our team is here to help.