Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Worker rescued from collapsed trench at Overland Park building site

Fire crews on the scene of a trench collapse at a construction site near 131st and Goodman in southern Overland Park Tuesday. Photo courtesy Overland Park Fire Department.

Firefighters from three area departments rescued a man late Tuesday morning after a trench collapsed at an Overland Park construction site.

Crews from Overland Park, Olathe and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were all called to a townhome construction site at 13188 Goodman St. just before 10:40 a.m., just east of Antioch Road off 131st Street.

A construction worker at the scene told the Post that the trench was 15 feet deep, and the man was “completely buried” when it collapsed. He said other workers partially dug the man out before firefighters arrived.

Jason Rhodes, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department, said the first fire crew at the scene reported the man was conscious and alert but buried up to his waist.

“Trench rescue teams from Olathe and Consolidated Fire District 2 assisted with stabilization of the trench, and Overland Park firefighters dug the victim free with hand shovels,” Rhodes said. “He [the victim] was freed and walked out of the trench with assistance.”

The trench is at a site where townhomes are being built. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Firefighters and paramedics worked for about 30 minutes to safely dig the man out.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Overland Park Police closed 132nd Street from Hemlock to Goodman as firefighters worked the scene. All roads reopened before 12:30 p.m..

Rhodes says the collapse remains under investigation.

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

