September 16, 1924 — May 5, 2024

Overland Park

Betty Jo Davis, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on May 5th at the age of 99. She will be missed by her son Guy Davis and his wife Peggy, daughter Gale Davis, son Clark Davis and his wife Jaye. The grandchildren are Tony Davis, Tracey Hess, Jeff Dietrich, Shelly Dietrich, Tyler Davis, and Tara Davis Meyer. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Her husband Bill Davis passed away in 2019.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 3rd at 2pm. It will be held at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, Kansas. Immediately after the service a reception will be held at Silvercrest at College View. Silvercrest is located at 13600 W. 110th Terrace in Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Patriot Features on their website: patriotfeatures.org.

Betty Jo was born in Hutchinson, Kansas as Laura Lee Farmer on September 16, 1924. At the age of 10, she was adopted by Howard and Mae Everly. Her name was changed to Betty Jo Everly. She graduated from Garden City High School in 1942. She went on to Southwestern College and then to Kansas University, where she graduated in 1945. She was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Betty Jo married William I. Davis in 1947. They were married for 72 years. During that time, they raised a family and were involved in helping with their grandchildren. Betty Jo and Bill loved to travel. They enjoyed traveling in the United States, but their passion was traveling with Elderhostel groups to other countries. Betty Jo had a successful career selling real estate from 1961 to 1973 in the Kansas City area. In 1967, she was named Johnson County Salesman of the Year. She worked with Eugene Brown and Paul Hamilton real estate companies. From 1973 to 1986, she worked for Baker University. She visited high schools in the Kansas City area and recruited students to attend Baker. She loved the students, and they loved her. Betty Jo was a talented and creative person. She loved to work jigsaw puzzles and she was an expert seamstress. She made cloths, draperies, and upholstered furniture. It would seem like there was nothing she could not do when she put her mind to it.

BJ will be sorely missed by her family and those who knew her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.