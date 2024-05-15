David Lee Rutherford

January 5, 1963 – May 9, 2024

David Rutherford, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and skilled craftsman, passed away on May 9, 2024, in Kansas City, KS, at the age of 61. He was born on January 5, 1963, in

Vinita, OK, to his mother Eva and the late Walter Rutherford. David is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Pam, cherished children Patrick (Amanda), Sammy, and Nicole Otterstatter (Maustin), adored grandchildren Theodore, Skyla, and Ivy, beloved mother Eva, dear brothers Walt (Nancy) and Kenneth, and caring sisters Sue Clark and Linda Guinn (Dave).

Dave was a true visionary and perfectionist at his craft as a remodeling contractor who owned his own business. He had amazing abilities and an artistic imagination when it came to woodworking and remodeling, which came to life through his work. His attention to detail was unmatched and he always treated others’ homes as, “if it were my house.”

Dave’s wife, kids and grandkids were the joys of his life. He made the most of every moment with all of them. During his battle with cancer, he focused and fought hard to provide an amazing home and lake house for the family to enjoy in his absence. His wish was for his family to “live his dream.” Sadly, the dream of his family was to be able to live it by his side.

Dave battled with Leiomyosarcoma for over 7 years. And boy did he fight. He had his ups and downs, but in the end succumbed to the disease’s relentlessness. Dave underwent surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He fought harder and gutted more pain than any normal man should be able to endure. He wore a smile even on the toughest days and made it a point to continue to be a present husband, father, papa, and friend.

People who knew Dave well enjoyed his quick wit and inappropriate sense of humor. He was always able to provide a comment at the most opportune time, whether to lighten the mood or just to get a quick chuckle. Something he never lost, even in his last days.

The Rutherford family invites friends and loved ones to join them for a visitation service at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS, on Friday, May 17, from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Mass will also be held in honor of David at the church on May 18th at 10:00 AM.

In recognition of the compassionate care he received, the Rutherford family extends a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at The University of Kansas Hospital, particularly the oncology and internal medicine teams who supported David throughout his battle.

David’s legacy of hard work, love for his family, and exceptional craftsmanship will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered as a remarkable man who touched the lives of so many.

Have fun fishing with Greg. Try to quit casting over his line.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.