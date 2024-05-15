Diane Mullikin

September 14th, 1932 – May 1st, 2024

Diane “Dionne” Gard Mullikin went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2024 after an amazing long life. Thankfully during her final days, she was surrounded by her beloved family who had the incredible opportunity to tell her how much they loved her and would miss her before she peacefully passed.

She was born on September 14, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas to George and Armena Gard and grew up in the city and state she loved. Diane attended Wyandotte High School and then the University of Kansas – forever a lifelong Jayhawk enthusiast.

Diane studied education following in her mother’s footsteps who was a proud educator in Kansas City, Kansas. Teaching English and Social Studies to seventh and eighth graders was the “perfect job,” she always said. In fact, after she retired she continued working to educate children as a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school leader, playing “Nana” in a children’s Christian TV show on local programming, homeschool tutoring and substitute teaching. Beyond teaching children, Diane continued to correct the grammar of those around her – even that of strangers!

Working as a single mom during a time when that was rare, Diane found the strength she didn’t know she had to raise two young daughters on her own. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Mullikin in 1965 and spent just shy of 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. The couple created a wonderful, blended family together.

Deeply rooted in her faith, Diane was an active member of Full Faith Church of Love which transitioned to the name Cross Points Church in Shawnee, Kansas where she helped develop a church library. But the most significant spiritual organization for Diane, was her weekly women’s Wednesday morning Bible study. These women spent hours studying the bible, but more importantly they helped one another through the rough times and were there to share the good times as well while drinking coffee and laughing – so much laughing! The group – which continues today – has been meeting for more than four decades!

Diane was blessed with a loving family. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Wayne and Debbie Mullikin; Kristi and Ric Johnson; Kati and Denny VanDerhagen; and Megan and David Neher. She had nine grandchildren: Carie Mullikin, Rob Mullikin, Ashley Jenkins, Ryan Johnson, Jessie Plumlee, Alex Johnson, Bailee VanDerhagen, Zachary Neher and Natalie Neher and 16 great grandchildren. Diane was preceded in death by her husband Robert Mullikin, her only sister Doralyn Halloway, and her step-son Bobby Joe Mullikin.

Her family remembers her as “Grammy,” a woman with a warm smile, a love for cats, and a willingness to lend an ear. She will remain in our hearts forever!

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.