February 9, 2001 – May 11, 2024

Henry Joseph Tomasic, born on February 9, 2001, in Merriam, Kansas, passed away on May 11, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many, leaving behind cherished memories that will be forever treasured.

Henry, aged 23, touched the lives of those around him with his kind spirit and unwavering dedication. As a student attending the University of Kansas, Henry pursued his academic goals diligently. His work experience at Blind Box BBQ and Tropical Smoothie Cafe showcased his strong work ethic and friendly demeanor. He had two professional accounting internships, at Myers and Stauffer and Security Benefit.

Henry had a genuine love of learning. It’s wasn’t just about mastering a skill or solving a problem for him; it was about the joy of discovery, the thrill of unraveling the mysteries of the universe, one tiny revelation at a time. And in his humble quest for knowledge, he inspired others around him to do the same. Henry was especially passionate about astronomy, even building his own telescope from items purchased at Home Depot and online. He adored his cat Lucina and found joy in playing golf, soccer, tennis, swimming, skateboarding, supporting Chiefs football, and cheering for Jayhawk basketball and football teams. In 2022, Henry drove to New Orleans to personally cheer on the Jayhawks to the National Championship. Henry’s involvement as the president of Phi Kappa Tau and St. John’s men’s club reflected his commitment to leadership and community.

Henry’s educational journey began at Broken Arrow Elementary school and continued through Trailridge Middle school. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest in 2019 and recently achieved his graduation from the University of Kansas in 2024. He was a varsity tennis player, swimmer, and soccer player. An exceptional student, Henry achieved significant milestones, including scoring a remarkable 35 on his ACT, National Merit Scholar: Commended, earning the Chancellor’s scholarship, and consistently making the Dean’s list. His academic achievements were a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Henry is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dr. William G. Osoba and Barbara Osoba, his aunt Jan Osoba Bosserman, cousin Grant Nelson, and grand “friend” Diane Hudyka. He is survived by his parents, Pucka O. Tomasic, Mark J. Tomasic and stepmom April Tomasic; twin sisters, Sophie Tomasic and Lila Tomasic; younger brother, Frank Tomasic, and step brothers Matthew and Quinten Wittenauer, Paternal Grandparents Nick and Karolyn Tomasic and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16th, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas. The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, May 17th at Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 6837 Nieman Road in Shawnee. A private burial will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Shawnee.

In his short but impactful life, Henry Joseph Tomasic touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in eternal peace.

Comments by siblings:

Sophie: If I didn’t have Henry as my brother, I would certainly have picked him for a friend. He was incredibly kind, funny, and smart. I was often reminded of the similar paths our lives took. I just wish his path didn’t end so soon. Henry, I love you and we will miss you.

Lila: Thank you for being our Henry, for being in our lives. You and Frank are the absolute BEST brothers, forever “the boys”. Henry was hysterically funny, had the biggest smile, and was a genuine friend. We had endless inside jokes, memories, and laughter together. I love you so much Henry.

Frank: Our Brother, our Henry. My Mordecai, Finn, and SliceMaster Oogway. He put everyone before himself and allowed his heart to pour into those who couldn’t feel theirs. My favorite memories with Henry are playing soccer in the driveway, playing video games together, watching movies & shows together, and the several midnight drives this past school year in Lawrence. He lives on through all of us. We love you forever, Henry.

Henry was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pet Resource Center of Kansas City in Henry’s name at Henry’s Memorial.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.