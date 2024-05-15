Jeremy Matthew O’Kane

January 9, 1974 – May 9, 2024

Jeremy was born January 9th, 1974 in Kansas City, MO and passed away May 11th, 2024 in Shawnee, KS in the comfort of his home.

Jeremy lived in South Coffeyville, OK working for Vallis as a Press Operator and Cessna Aircraft as an Assembler, then moved to Amarillo, TX and built aircraft at BELL before returning back to the Kansas City area after his mother passed, to be closer to his family.

Those who knew Jeremy will remember a fun-loving guy who would always go out of his way to help others. His hobbies included going to baseball games, working on his house, and gathering with family and friends for a good old fashion cookout. A perfect weekend for him would be spending time outside with his children either riding four wheelers in the yard or talking on the patio. Jeremy also loved to go and do. Whether if it was bowling, golf, or a trip to the movies, it was often followed by some Mexican food.

We are all going to miss his funny voices and the traditional O’Kane sense of humor that he always brought with him.

Jeremy is preceded in death by parents Roger and Lannie O’Kane. He is survived by his children Trevor (Caitlin) O’Kane and Kenna (Helder) Cortezao, three beautiful granddaughters, brothers Steve (Angela) O’Kane and Shawn (Noel) O’Kane, sister Amanda (Jeremy) O’Kane-Warren, and six nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Jeremy will be held for family and friends from 10:30am to 12:30pm, on May 25th, at the Shawnee Civic Center,13817 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66216.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate and encourage donations in Jeremy’s name going toward: US Soccer Foundation by CLICKING HERE and/or the American Cancer Society by CLICKING HERE.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.