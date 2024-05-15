June 17, 1929 — May 6, 2024

Jo Ann Myers passed away on May 6, 2024 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born Jo Ann Reed in Van Buren, Arkansas to George and Alyce Reed on June 17, 1929. The family moved from Arkansas to Girard, Kansas to be close to her grandparents. Jo Ann loved being around her grandfather’s racehorses. She had a life long interest in horses. She had close relationships with her aunts and uncles that also lived in Girard. Her family later moved to Kansas City, Missouri.

Jo Ann graduated from Northeast High School in 1947. She was an accomplished musician playing the piano and trumpet as well as singing in the choir and at church. Jo Ann was the editor of the newspaper in high school and was a member of the marching band and the National Honor Society. Jo Ann enjoyed being with her brother, Dana. They enjoyed reminiscing, traveling and going on adventures together.

Jo Ann worked in the mayor’s office in downtown Kansas City, Missouri after high school. It was in the mayor’s office that she met her future husband, Charley Myers Jr. They were married in a private ceremony in her parents’ home on August 23, 1952. They welcomed a daughter, Kathleen, in 1956 and another daughter, Diane, in 1959. They lived in Bradenton, Florida for a short time before settling down in Overland Park, Kansas in 1965. JoAnn enjoyed helping at John Diemer Elementary School as a room mother as well as assisting the librarian in the school library. Jo Ann’s husband, Charley, passed away May 16, 1970. Jo Ann began working as a secretary at Capitol Federal Savings and Loan in 1977. She retired from Capital Federal in May 2007.

Jo Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren, Amy and Nathan. She was a fixture at their sporting events, programs, concerts, awards assemblies and graduations. Jo Ann enjoyed a variety of hobbies throughout her life; reading, music, painting, sewing, puzzles, crosswords, candy making, flower arranging and crafts. As matriarch to the family, she hosted holidays, birthdays and special events in her home. Her home was always decorated and welcoming. She remained in their home until 2020. She moved to the independent senior apartment community of Aspen Ridge during the pandemic in 2020. While at Aspen Ridge, she made friends and enjoyed bingo, arts and crafts classes and the musical happy hours. Jo Ann moved to Sunrise of Overland Park in December of 2023.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband Charley and her parents George and Alyce Reed. She leaves behind her daughter, Kathleen Tyler (Charles) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, daughter, Diane Byarlay (Robert) of Olathe, Kansas, granddaughter Amy Byarlay of Overland Park, Kansas, grandson Nathan Byarlay (Alexandra) of Roeland Park, Kansas and her brother Dana (Lora) of Bradenton, Florida.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00 followed by the service and burial. A reception luncheon will be held in the chapel following the burial.

We would like to thank the staff and residents of Aspen Ridge and Sunrise of Overland Park for the friendships and care that she received. We would also like to acknowledge the Ascend Hospice staff for their compassionate care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice of Overland Park, Kansas.

