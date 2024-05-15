Keith B. FitzGerald

April 27, 1954 – May 10, 2024

Keith Blane FitzGerald, born on April 27, 1954, in Kansas City, MO, peacefully passed away on May 10, 2024, in Lenexa, KS. He was 70 years old.

Keith devoted his career to the field of Aviation Engineering, showcasing his passion and expertise in all aspects of his work. Outside of his professional life, he found joy in activities such as working in the yard, tinkering with vehicles, and indulging in his love for aviation. He cherished his weekly standing lunch date with his wife and spending time with his beloved pets, Sasha and Jodie, who brought him immense happiness.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred FitzGerald, his father, Hal FitzGerald, and his brother, Larry FitzGerald. Keith is survived by his loving wife, Karen FitzGerald, his son, Blane FitzGerald, stepdaughter Tonya Bennett (Levi, Eddie and Elydia), stepson Doug Bennett, brother Kirk (Jeanne) FitzGerald, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends and loved ones for a visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2024, from 6pm to 8pm at Amos Family Funeral Home located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Keith will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his kindness towards others, and the love he shared with his family. May he rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.