A retailer offering all things outdoors will mark its beginning in Johnson County this weekend.

Arizona-based Sierra — formerly known as Sierra Trading Post — will celebrate its grand opening at the Bluhawk complex in southern Overland Park this Saturday.

Sierra will operate at 7860 W. 161st St.

The store has moved into an 18,100-square-foot space at the Bluhawk shopping center, off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

Sierra joins a growing list of new retail additions to the complex, most recently following Rack Room Shoes and Bath & Body Works.

Once it opens, Sierra will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sierra specializes in active and outdoor gear

Sierra operates under the T.J. Maxx family of brands and primarily offers outdoor apparel for men, women and children.

The store’s inventory includes clothing items like sweaters and jackets, as well as swimwear and shoes.

Sierra also offers outdoor gear for activities like camping, kayaking and running.

This marks the first Sierra store in Johnson County

The Overland Park location will also be the first for Sierra in the Kansas City metro and the second in Kansas.

The retailer operates another Kansas store in Wichita, and has several others in states like Colorado and Minnesota.

“With the weather warming up and summer break approaching, there’s no better time to start shopping Sierra,” Sierra’s vice president and marketing director Elisa Pouliot, said in a release. “We pride ourselves on being a go-to for families’ summer activewear and outdoor gear as well as a great place to save big on classic summer backyard essentials.”

