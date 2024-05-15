fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Outdoor retailer Sierra to open first KC area store at Overland Park’s Bluhawk

Sierra Bluhawk
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A retailer offering all things outdoors will mark its beginning in Johnson County this weekend.

Arizona-based Sierra — formerly known as Sierra Trading Post — will celebrate its grand opening at the Bluhawk complex in southern Overland Park this Saturday.

Sierra will operate at 7860 W. 161st St.

  • The store has moved into an 18,100-square-foot space at the Bluhawk shopping center, off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.
  • Sierra joins a growing list of new retail additions to the complex, most recently following Rack Room Shoes and Bath & Body Works.
  • Once it opens, Sierra will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sierra specializes in active and outdoor gear

  • Sierra operates under the T.J. Maxx family of brands and primarily offers outdoor apparel for men, women and children.
  • The store’s inventory includes clothing items like sweaters and jackets, as well as swimwear and shoes.
  • Sierra also offers outdoor gear for activities like camping, kayaking and running.

This marks the first Sierra store in Johnson County

  • The Overland Park location will also be the first for Sierra in the Kansas City metro and the second in Kansas.
  • The retailer operates another Kansas store in Wichita, and has several others in states like Colorado and Minnesota.
  • “With the weather warming up and summer break approaching, there’s no better time to start shopping Sierra,” Sierra’s vice president and marketing director Elisa Pouliot, said in a release. “We pride ourselves on being a go-to for families’ summer activewear and outdoor gear as well as a great place to save big on classic summer backyard essentials.”

Jo Ann Myers

