A retailer offering all things outdoors will mark its beginning in Johnson County this weekend.
Arizona-based Sierra — formerly known as Sierra Trading Post — will celebrate its grand opening at the Bluhawk complex in southern Overland Park this Saturday.
Sierra will operate at 7860 W. 161st St.
- The store has moved into an 18,100-square-foot space at the Bluhawk shopping center, off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.
- Sierra joins a growing list of new retail additions to the complex, most recently following Rack Room Shoes and Bath & Body Works.
- Once it opens, Sierra will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Sierra specializes in active and outdoor gear
- Sierra operates under the T.J. Maxx family of brands and primarily offers outdoor apparel for men, women and children.
- The store’s inventory includes clothing items like sweaters and jackets, as well as swimwear and shoes.
- Sierra also offers outdoor gear for activities like camping, kayaking and running.
This marks the first Sierra store in Johnson County
- The Overland Park location will also be the first for Sierra in the Kansas City metro and the second in Kansas.
- The retailer operates another Kansas store in Wichita, and has several others in states like Colorado and Minnesota.
- “With the weather warming up and summer break approaching, there’s no better time to start shopping Sierra,” Sierra’s vice president and marketing director Elisa Pouliot, said in a release. “We pride ourselves on being a go-to for families’ summer activewear and outdoor gear as well as a great place to save big on classic summer backyard essentials.”
