The plan for Wolf Creek Plaza, a proposed shopping complex in southern Overland Park that has been in the works for more than a decade and a half, is being revamped once again.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the revised preliminary development plan for Wolf Creek Plaza. Commissioners Rob Krewson and Matt Masilionis were absent from the meeting.

The new site plan for the property southwest of 175th Street and Pflumm Road seeks to substantially modify what was first proposed in 2008 and later in 2021.

According to the staff report for the development plan, “the entire plan is being modified” save for a gas station and convenience store that’s already under construction on the site on the property’s western edge.

“I think things are coming together. I like the plan,” Commissioner Ned Reitzes said Monday.

Looking back on Wolf Creek Plaza

Overland Park annexed this particular property — which spans just over 15 acres — in 2004.

A few years later, it was rezoned as a Planned General Business District, or CP-2 in the city’s zoning code. At the time, an attached site plan envisioned 264,800 square feet of retail and 423 housing units

Then, in 2021, the city approved a different development plan for Wolf Creek Plaza that included two drive-thru restaurants, two office buildings, a daycare, the gas station and a multi-tenant retail building.

The 2021 plan envisioned seven commercial buildings, totaling about 53,000 square feet.

Nearby is Johnson County’s Heritage Park as well as the Schlagel Farms mixed-use development and some single-family homes.

What’s changing in Wolf Creek Plaza?

The new Wolf Creek Plaza plan calls for eight commercial buildings but ultimately less space — about 50,000 square feet now.

That space will be taken up by two drive-thru fast food restaurants, two 7,000-square-foot office buildings, two 5,000-square-foot retail buildings, a 14,000-square-foot daycare center and the gas station already underway.

The new plan also removes two access points to the shopping center that were originally planned on 175th Street and 175th Terrace.

Wolf Creek Plaza does have some open green space planned in the development as well due to an easement protecting an underground pipeline that cannot be built on.

Next steps:

The revised development plan goes to the Overland Park City Council next, most likely in June.

Later, Overland Park will require a final development plan for Wolf Creek Plaza.

