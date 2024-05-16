Anna “Angie” Deberry

December 27th, 1931 – May 13th, 2024

Anna “Angie” (Smaich) Deberry

December 27, 1931 – May 13, 2024

Angie Deberry, 92, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away at The Village at Mission on May 13, 2024, the memorial of Our Lady of Fatima.

She was born December 27, 1931 in St Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Frank Smaich. Angie grew up in South St Joseph with her parents and sister, the late Mary Alice (Smaich) Bingaman.

Following studies at Missouri Western and UMKC, Angie graduated with a degree in Medical Technology and worked in this field for several years. Angie met and married James “Jim” Deberry at Visitation Parish on June 2, 1972.

Angie loved all things artistic, especially the works of the Renaissance Masters of Art. As a Master Gardener, she enjoyed taking care of her plants and flowers in her garden.

Angie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jim Deberry. as well as her parents, sister and brother-in-law, and niece and nephew, Lisa and Tim.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Cummins and a few cousins and friends.

The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21st with the Rosary at 10:30 AM and Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church Chapel, 7231 Mission Rd. in Prairie Village, KS. The interment will be at The Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO following a luncheon at the church.

Memorials are requested in her memory to St. Ann Catholic Church.

