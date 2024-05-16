August 5, 1924 – May 14, 2024

Betty Beem Cline, 99, of Merriam, Kansas died May 14, 2024 at Trustwell in Mission, Kansas under the care of Brighton Hospice. Betty was born in Meriden, Kansas August 5, 1924 to parents, Roy W. Beem Sr. and Marguerite Carden Beem. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Cline, her parents, her brother Roy W. Beem Jr., and her son-in-law James Alexis Gwinn Sr. Betty attended Kansas State University, Nebraska University, and Emporia State College from which she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business and was an active member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She retired from Shawnee Mission North High School as the assistant to the school counselors. Betty enjoyed attending Merriam Pool swim meets, The Kansas City Symphony, The Folly Theater, The Kansas City Youth Symphony, and Missouri Rep Theater. As a musician herself, she instilled that love of music in her three daughters. In addition, she and her late husband were active in the American Field Service student exchange program, netting an additional international family.

Betty is survived by her three daughters, Susan Cline Gwinn of Lockbridge, WV; Sally Joanne Cline and Arthur M. Greene of New Paltz, NY; and Judith Ann Cline and William C. Krause and grandson Carlin Miguel Krause of Roanoke, VA and nieces. Other special family members include Irene Ponce of Indiana, Kerstin Jansson of Sweden, Claire Destree of Belgium and Angelika Gutzeit of Germany.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. and a reception at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. Burial will take place in Meriden, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Merriam Christian Church, 9401 Johnson Drive, Merriam, KS 66203 or Brighton Hospice, 10601 Mission Road, Suite 220, Leawood, KS 66206.

