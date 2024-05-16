Mark Gilday, beloved husband, father, brother and friend was called Home by our Lord on May 14, 2024, at the age of 68 after bravely battling Parkinson’s disease.

Born March 14, 1956, Mark was known for his wit and humor, unwavering determination, gentle spirit and boundless love for his family and friends. Despite the challenges presented by Parkinson’s, he faced each day with courage and grace, inspiring all who know him.

Throughout his life, Mark touched the lives of many with his kindness and generosity. He had a passion for the business he and his wife, Holly, created in 1986 named Network Business Products, Inc. where Mark’s gift of salesmanship truly led to its 31 year success. His enthusiasm for soccer started while attending college at the University of Central Missouri where he graduated with a B.S.B.A. Marketing in 1979 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. His love of the game played out through his own participation up into his 40’s as well as coaching his childrens’ teams. His greatest joy came from sharing the stage with his daughters for Daddy-Daughter dances for recitals as well as being his son’s greatest fan at all the football and baseball games. When possible, Mark’s greatest delight was to retreat to the family country home and go on Polaris rides – a little slice of Heaven. Whether spending time with loved ones or pursuing his interests, he approached every moment with his sense of humor and gratitude.

Mark will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 44 years, Holly Heptas Gilday, his children, Jessie Bixby (Eric), Tim Gilday (Rebekah) and Anna Gilday Vaughan (Austin) as well as his precious grandchildren, Brooke, McKenna and Liam Bixby, Beau and Bree Gilday. He also leaves behind his sisters

Colleen Becker, Mary Gilday Gruen and Eileen Gilday and several deeply loved nieces and nephews. Mark’s parents, Bob and Connie Gilday, his grandparents, Leo Gilday and Marie Gilday Posey, Paul and Gertrude Warner, sisters Laurie and Maureen Gilday all, no doubt, greeted him with open arms into Heaven. Until we meet again, Mark’s legacy of strength, resilience, and love will live on in the hearts of those he loved and love him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation Heartland Chapter or his church home of Colonial Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 W. 159th St., Overland Park, KS 66221 at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 18th. An Open House to celebrate Mark’s life will be held at Mark & Holly’s home from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.

