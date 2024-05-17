An apartment complex project in Mission is moving forward with new ownership but the same public financing incentives.
The Mission City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved transferring a 70% tax abatement for the 58/Nall apartment project from MOJO Built LLC to At Home Apartments of KC LLC.
This comes after MOJO Built decided to sell the 58/Nall property to At Home Apartments of KC.
At Home Apartments will build out the same project
- At Home Apartments, which already has several apartment properties in Mission city limits, plans to build 58/Nall out as approved.
- This includes adhering to the 70% tax abatement requirements, such as setting aside 10% of the units for lower-income renters.
- 58/Nall will also earn at least one Globe under the U.S. Green Buildings Green Globes, a measure of how environmentally friendly and sustainable a building is, per the performance agreement.
58/Nall envisions a 77-unit apartment complex
- The project, approved by the city in 2022, calls for a 77-unit, three-story complex near downtown Mission off of 58th Street and Nall Avenue.
- 58/Nall is replacing the former Sunflower Medical Group offices, which moved to Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive.
- The project was the first in the city’s history to receive a tax abatement, an incentive policy that the city updated after the request from 58/Nall.
The city council approves with little discussion
- Following discussion at its May 1 finance and administration committee meeting, the city council unanimously approved the transfer of incentives with little discussion.
- Councilmember Debbie Kring asked about the reasoning for the sale. City Administrator Laura Smith said she’s unsure of the specifics, but she knows that a partner with MOJO Built is nearing retirement, and MOJO Built primarily focuses on single-family home projects instead of apartments.
- Tom Jensen, an attorney representing At Home Apartments, said the company still plans to break ground on July 1 for the 58/Nall project.
