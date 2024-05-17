An apartment complex project in Mission is moving forward with new ownership but the same public financing incentives.

The Mission City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved transferring a 70% tax abatement for the 58/Nall apartment project from MOJO Built LLC to At Home Apartments of KC LLC.

This comes after MOJO Built decided to sell the 58/Nall property to At Home Apartments of KC.

At Home Apartments will build out the same project

At Home Apartments, which already has several apartment properties in Mission city limits, plans to build 58/Nall out as approved.

This includes adhering to the 70% tax abatement requirements, such as setting aside 10% of the units for lower-income renters.

58/Nall will also earn at least one Globe under the U.S. Green Buildings Green Globes, a measure of how environmentally friendly and sustainable a building is, per the performance agreement.

58/Nall envisions a 77-unit apartment complex

The project, approved by the city in 2022, calls for a 77-unit, three-story complex near downtown Mission off of 58th Street and Nall Avenue.

58/Nall is replacing the former Sunflower Medical Group offices, which moved to Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive.

The project was the first in the city’s history to receive a tax abatement, an incentive policy that the city updated after the request from 58/Nall.

The city council approves with little discussion

Following discussion at its May 1 finance and administration committee meeting, the city council unanimously approved the transfer of incentives with little discussion.

Councilmember Debbie Kring asked about the reasoning for the sale. City Administrator Laura Smith said she’s unsure of the specifics, but she knows that a partner with MOJO Built is nearing retirement, and MOJO Built primarily focuses on single-family home projects instead of apartments.

Tom Jensen, an attorney representing At Home Apartments, said the company still plans to break ground on July 1 for the 58/Nall project.

