Andrew Gaug

Dozens of JoCo private school athletes commit to playing sports in college

Jada Gillbrand
Bishop Miege athlete Jada Gilliland has committed to University of Central Missouri. Photo via Bishop Miege Twitter page.

Senior athletes from faith-based private schools in Johnson County will continue to show off their talents at colleges around the country.

Throughout the fall and spring, high school seniors from private schools around Johnson County have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to soccer to football, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Bishop Miege High

  • Ava Anderson, volleyball, Wichita State University
  • Justyce Betts, football, Butler Community College
  • Tyler Bittel, volleyball, Rockhurst University
  • Victor Christal, baseball, University of Missouri
  • Naeem Coppage, football, Butler Community College
  • David Garcia, football, Missouri University of Science and Technology
  • Sophia Gassett, dance, Benedictine College
  • Jada Gilliland, softball, University of Central Missouri
  • Cooper Greene, baseball, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Rose Harden, soccer, Pittsburg State
  • Ruben Hernandez, boys Swimming, University of Saint Mary
  • Katie Kolarik, softball, Johnson County Community College
  • Dory Latenser, soccer, Southern Illinois University
  • Austen Lopez, soccer, Kansas City Kansas Community College
  • Lamar Lynch, football, Hutchinson Community College
  • Ava Martin, volleyball, San Jose State University
  • Patrick Meara, baseball, Benedictine College
  • Hollis Moeller, football, University of Kansas
  • Baker North, football, Arkansas State University
  • Alexander Quenzer, volleyball, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis
  • Jeremy Schleicher, football, Western Michigan University
  • Dominic Werner, football, Colgate University
  • Jalen Wilson, football, Butler Community College
  • Jack Winkler, golf, Rockhurst University
Malachi Saffery
Kansas City Christian School athlete Malachi Saffery has signed to play soccer at Avila University. Photo via Kansas City Christian School Facebook page.

Kansas City Christian School

  • Caleb Bartels, tennis, Calvin College
  • Daniel Haivala. baseball, MidAmerica Nazarene University
  • Rory Hawk, cross country, Tabor College
  • Vanya Kalynovskyi, soccer, Bryan College
  • Malachi Saffery, soccer, Avila University
  • Andrew Schumacher, track and cross country, University of Kansas
  • Gwen Wilhite, soccer, MidAmerica Nazarene University

St. James Academy

  • Katelynn Blaesing, cross country and track, Creighton
  • Mya Bolton, volleyball, Michigan State University
  • George Bright, football, Benedictine College
  • Heidi Devers, volleyball, University of Kansas
  • Spencer Dohm, track and field and football, Fort Hays State University
  • Ryan Goetz, football, Ave Maria University (Florida)
  • Ella Goodwin, volleyball, Fort Hays State University
  • Sophia Hance, track, University of Saint Mary
  • Julia Headley, volleyball, Colgate University
  • Luke Howard, baseball, Quincy University
  • Justin Kalilikani, football, Baker University
  • Robert Klasinski, cross country and track, Benedictine College
  • Grace Klemp, soccer, Rockhurst University
  • Ashlyn Lopez, women’s lacrosse, University of Saint Mary’s
  • Lincoln McIntire, men’s volleyball, Bethel University
  • Emily Moley, softball, Central Methodist University
  • Jillian Muehlberger, soccer, Allen County Community College
  • Patsy O’Brien, soccer, University of Central Missouri
  • Evelyn Overlease, track and field, Hillsdale College
  • Leah Phelps, track, Washington University in St. Louis
  • Katie Price, cross country and track, Colorado School of Mines
  • Myah Price, rowing, Kansas State University
  • Jake Shields, baseball, Highland Community College
  • Ava Spachek, volleyball, Saint Louis University
  • Addison Tauscher, soccer, University of Kansas
  • Ben Wheeler, football, Kansas State

St. Thomas Aquinas

    • Jacob Bartlett, soccer, University of Notre Dame
    • Sophia Bond, volleyball – Lehigh University
    • Talan Browne, football, University of Louisiana at Monroe
    • Colin Conrad, baseball, Johnson County Community College
    • Pierce (PJ) Cunningham, wrestling, Baker University
    • Megan Dickerson, softball, Dordt University
    • Max Doerfler, rugby, United States Military Academy West Point
    • Sophia Spinello, cross country and track, University of Tampa
    • Maggie Sullivan, dance, University of Missouri
    • Megan Plumb, equestrian, Emory and Henry College
    • Andrew Muckerman, soccer, Rockhurst University
    • Liam Ryan, soccer, Rockhurst University
    • Yale Griffiths, baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne University
    • Tatum Grimes, volleyball, United States Military Academy West Point
    • Luke Hancock, wrestling, University of Saint Mary
    • Jane Hansen, soccer, Missouri State University
    • Carson Kraft, football, Butler Community College
    • Dillon Marshall, football, University of Northern Iowa
    • Jamya McPherson, basketball, Johnson County Community College
    • Blake O’Brien, baseball, University of Kansas
    • Maggie O’Keefe, soccer, Missouri State University
    • Kian Payne, football, Kansas State University
    • Maggie Payne, soccer, Regis University
    • Andie Rylance, soccer, Regis University
    • Kelsey Schenck, volleyball, Lipscomb University
    • Will Shepherd, fishing, Carson-Newman University

