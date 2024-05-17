Senior athletes from faith-based private schools in Johnson County will continue to show off their talents at colleges around the country.

Throughout the fall and spring, high school seniors from private schools around Johnson County have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to soccer to football, among others, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school that plan to play a college sport this fall:

Bishop Miege High

Ava Anderson, volleyball, Wichita State University

Justyce Betts, football, Butler Community College

Tyler Bittel, volleyball, Rockhurst University

Victor Christal, baseball, University of Missouri

Naeem Coppage, football, Butler Community College

David Garcia, football, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Sophia Gassett, dance, Benedictine College

Jada Gilliland, softball, University of Central Missouri

Cooper Greene, baseball, Washington University in St. Louis

Rose Harden, soccer, Pittsburg State

Ruben Hernandez, boys Swimming, University of Saint Mary

Katie Kolarik, softball, Johnson County Community College

Dory Latenser, soccer, Southern Illinois University

Austen Lopez, soccer, Kansas City Kansas Community College

Lamar Lynch, football, Hutchinson Community College

Ava Martin, volleyball, San Jose State University

Patrick Meara, baseball, Benedictine College

Hollis Moeller, football, University of Kansas

Baker North, football, Arkansas State University

Alexander Quenzer, volleyball, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Jeremy Schleicher, football, Western Michigan University

Dominic Werner, football, Colgate University

Jalen Wilson, football, Butler Community College

Jack Winkler, golf, Rockhurst University

Kansas City Christian School

Caleb Bartels, tennis, Calvin College

Daniel Haivala. baseball, MidAmerica Nazarene University

Rory Hawk, cross country, Tabor College

Vanya Kalynovskyi, soccer, Bryan College

Malachi Saffery, soccer, Avila University

Andrew Schumacher, track and cross country, University of Kansas

Gwen Wilhite, soccer, MidAmerica Nazarene University

St. James Academy

Katelynn Blaesing, cross country and track, Creighton

Mya Bolton, volleyball, Michigan State University

George Bright, football, Benedictine College

Heidi Devers, volleyball, University of Kansas

Spencer Dohm, track and field and football, Fort Hays State University

Ryan Goetz, football, Ave Maria University (Florida)

Ella Goodwin, volleyball, Fort Hays State University

Sophia Hance, track, University of Saint Mary

Julia Headley, volleyball, Colgate University

Luke Howard, baseball, Quincy University

Justin Kalilikani, football, Baker University

Robert Klasinski, cross country and track, Benedictine College

Grace Klemp, soccer, Rockhurst University

Ashlyn Lopez, women’s lacrosse, University of Saint Mary’s

Lincoln McIntire, men’s volleyball, Bethel University

Emily Moley, softball, Central Methodist University

Jillian Muehlberger, soccer, Allen County Community College

Patsy O’Brien, soccer, University of Central Missouri

Evelyn Overlease, track and field, Hillsdale College

Leah Phelps, track, Washington University in St. Louis

Katie Price, cross country and track, Colorado School of Mines

Myah Price, rowing, Kansas State University

Jake Shields, baseball, Highland Community College

Ava Spachek, volleyball, Saint Louis University

Addison Tauscher, soccer, University of Kansas

Ben Wheeler, football, Kansas State

St. Thomas Aquinas