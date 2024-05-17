SMSD News: Graduation 2024!

Soon, the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will honor the more than 1,700 graduates of the class of 2024.

Ceremonies for Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee Mission South, Shawnee Mission West, and Horizons high schools will be livestreamed and the links to watch the ceremonies can be found by clicking here.

This class represents an accomplished group of students who have shined in numerous ways during the 2023-2024 school year:

In 2023, the National Merit Program named 10 Shawnee Mission seniors as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. These students took the 2022 PSAT-National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen for program entrants. Click here to view the list of Shawnee Mission School District semifinalists.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program named six Shawnee Mission seniors as candidates. Each year, up to 161 students are named Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for students. Click here to see a list of the candidates.

This year, Shawnee Mission members of the Class of 2024, along with members of the junior class, earned $3 billion in scholarship offers through the Scholarship Shawnee Mission program offered by the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation .

SMSD students have earned numerous Market Value Assets (MVAs) as they prepare for college and career. They are accomplished in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, in laboratories, and in problem-solving spaces. The Class of 2024 has earned honors presented by the NASA Hunch Program, national NJROTC competitions, the Kansas State High School High School Activities Association, the National Scholastic Press Association and more.

Shawnee Mission congratulates all of the members of the Class of 2024 and wish them all the best as they continue to shine in the next steps on their journeys. We thank all who have helped these students reach this stage of life. We are ONE Shawnee Mission and it is A Time to Shine!

