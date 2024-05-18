A Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested two Kansas City Chiefs players for possession of marijuana late Thursday night.

According to recorded radio traffic, a Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer at 11:22 p.m. on Kansas Highway 10 near Evening Star Road, west of De Soto.

Evening Star Road is one mile east of the Douglas County border.

Three minutes later, the deputy requested backup for possible drugs in the vehicle, according to radio traffic.

At 11:44 p.m., those deputies informed dispatchers that they had two people in custody and would be transporting both to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Center in Olathe.

Online booking logs show that Chukwuebaka Godrick, 23, and Wanya Morris, 23, were booked into the county’s adult detention center just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Both men made their first court appearances on Friday afternoon and have been charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The court set each man’s bond at $2,500 personal recognizance.

A personal recognizance, or signature bond, requires the person to sign their name acknowledging that they will be present for their next court appearance. Failing to appear at the next court date would result in a $2,500 fine and the possibility of additional charges.

Godrick was released from the jail at 3:20 p.m. Friday, and Morris was released at 4:11 p.m.

Morris, an offensive lineman, joined the Chiefs as a 2023 third-round draft pick from the University of Oklahoma. He started four games last season and appeared in 14 games overall.

Godrick, also an offensive lineman, joined the team in 2023 as a designated international player from Nigeria. He was released from the team in August 2023 but was signed to the Chief’s practice squad.

Online court records show that both men have employed the same defense attorney and are scheduled to make their next court appearances via Zoom on Thursday, May 23.

Kansas is one of just four states in the U.S. where both medical and recreational marijuana are illegal and possession of marijuana is also not decriminalized, according to an ABC News analysis.

Marijuana, both medical and recreational, are both fully legal in Missouri and Colorado. Medical marijuana is legalized in Oklahoma. While in Nebraska, possession of certain amounts of marijuana have been decriminalized.