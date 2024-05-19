With sunshine and warm weather, families flocked to Antioch Park on Saturday for the annual Turkey Creek Festival.

Festival goers enjoyed the usual inflatable bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, craft making, food trucks, live music and more.

New this year were a “dinosaur encounter,” bubble party and pie-eating contest for all ages.

Eleven-year-old Richard Cummins was crowned the first ever Turkey Creek Festival Pie Eating Champion. Cummins competed in the 12 and under category and was the first to down his apple-cherry pie.

Cummins said he got a late surge of energy in the competition from the supportive cheering of his cousin in the crowd. Meanwhile, Cummins’s other cousin, ten-year-old Emily Markham, also competed and took second in the division.

The bubble party also appeared to be another crowd favorite. Children and adults alike were allowed to create their own giant bubbles. However, many found more joy in chasing and popping the bubbles.

Here are more scenes from this year’s Turkey Creek Festival: