The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, now says two tornados touched down in northern Johnson County late Sunday night.

After surveying the damage on Monday, the office determined that an EF-1 tornado started at about 10:31 p.m. Sunday just south of Mill Valley High School, 5900 Monticello Rd., in western Shawnee.

The tornado tracked north across the school property and continued north-northeast across Monticello Road before reaching Johnson Drive, and ended at approximately 10:36 p.m.

A second EF-1 tornado caused damage along a path from western Prairie Village to near Fairway.

“Much of the path was EF-0 damage with a pocket of EF-1 damage with max winds of around 90 miles per hour,” the weather service said.

That second tornado touched down near the intersection of 79th Street and Lamar Avenue at about 10:39 p.m.

“It continued northeast through Prairie Village toward Fairway, ending around 10:50 p.m. on the western edge of Mission Hills,” weather officials said.

According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-0 tornado has winds ranging from 65 to 85 miles per hour. An EF-1 tornado has winds reaching as high as 110 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says a more detailed damage path and wind speed estimates for both tornados will be released in the coming days.

No storm-related injuries were reported in Johnson County.