A local wing shop appears poised to open its first Johnson County location.

Kansas City-based eatery Mr. Wingz plans to renovate and move into a new Overland Park space soon, just off West 95th Street and Antioch Road, according to city documents.

Mr. Wingz wants to operate at 9532 Antioch Road

The restaurant aims to move into a space at the Cherokee South Plaza off of West 95th Street and Antioch Road.

Mr Wingz will operate near Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the China Rose restaurant.

Owners did not immediately respond to inquiries about the new location’s opening timeline.

Mr. Wingz serves soul food style “chicken and more”

The restaurant’s menu features wings (bone-in and boneless) in a variety of flavors — some of which include mango habanero, buffalo and Thai chili.

In addition to wings, the restaurant also serves fried “bang bang” shrimp and sides like hush puppies, crinkle-cut fries and seasoned fried corn.

Mr. Wingz also serves sweet treats like carrot cake, brownies and peanut butter toffee bars.

This marks the first JoCo location for Mr. Wingz

The restaurant’s flagship location operates at 1600 Campbell St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mr. Wingz operates a kiosk within the Crossroads Food Stop, a Kansas City food hall.

Hawaiian chain Mo’Bettahs recently moved into that same food hall after closing its one of its only two Overland Park locations.

