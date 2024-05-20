A local wing shop appears poised to open its first Johnson County location.
Kansas City-based eatery Mr. Wingz plans to renovate and move into a new Overland Park space soon, just off West 95th Street and Antioch Road, according to city documents.
Mr. Wingz wants to operate at 9532 Antioch Road
- The restaurant aims to move into a space at the Cherokee South Plaza off of West 95th Street and Antioch Road.
- Mr Wingz will operate near Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the China Rose restaurant.
- Owners did not immediately respond to inquiries about the new location’s opening timeline.
Mr. Wingz serves soul food style “chicken and more”
- The restaurant’s menu features wings (bone-in and boneless) in a variety of flavors — some of which include mango habanero, buffalo and Thai chili.
- In addition to wings, the restaurant also serves fried “bang bang” shrimp and sides like hush puppies, crinkle-cut fries and seasoned fried corn.
- Mr. Wingz also serves sweet treats like carrot cake, brownies and peanut butter toffee bars.
This marks the first JoCo location for Mr. Wingz
- The restaurant’s flagship location operates at 1600 Campbell St. in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Mr. Wingz operates a kiosk within the Crossroads Food Stop, a Kansas City food hall.
- Hawaiian chain Mo’Bettahs recently moved into that same food hall after closing its one of its only two Overland Park locations.
