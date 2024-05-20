Olathe commission OKs plans to convert car wash to dental office

Olathe Family Dental is looking to expand its practice into an old car wash building located off of Kansas Highway 7 and Elm Street.

Last week, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 8-0 in favor of Olathe Family Dental’s plans to renovate and move into the former Hurricane Car Wash located at 355 S. Parker St., recommending approval of the rezoning and preliminary site development plan.

Commission Chair Wayne Janner was absent from the meeting.

A car wash first opened on the site in the early 2000s, and there have been a handful of different operators over the years. The most recent brand, Hurricane Car Wash, closed last year.

Old car wash building will get new life

During the meeting last Monday, Olathe planning staff called the dental practice’s plans for the site an “adaptive reuse.”

That will include significant renovations to the 4,000-square-foot primary car wash structure, both inside and outside of the building.

It will also include the demolition of the accessory structure previously used for vacuums and the addition of significant site landscaping.

The site in question is smaller than an acre in an area of Olathe identified for commercial land-uses that complement the nearby neighborhoods.

Next door is a gas station and convenience store, and to the east is an auto supply shop.

Olathe Family Dental has a nearby office

Olathe Family Dental currently operates out of a small office building across the street from the car wash.

Its office is located at 450 S. Parker St.

They will eventually relocate their operation to the converted building at 355 S. Parker St., though the timeline is unclear.

Next steps for Olathe Family Dental:

The rezoning and the site development plan for Olathe Family Dental head to the Olathe City Council next.

The application will likely go before the city council in June.

