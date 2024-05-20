November 30, 1945 – May 16, 2024

Sally Lee Saum, born November 30, 1945, in Salina, Kansas, passed away on May 16, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 78. She courageously battled Dementia/Alzheimer’s disease the last several years.

Sally dedicated many years of her life to work, having been employed at Dillons Grocery Store, PTI, and Burns & McDonnell. Her true passion, however, was spending cherished moments with her family and friends. Sally was known for her unwavering love and compassion for all living creatures. This was particularly evident through her animal advocacy and rescue work. She made a great difference in many animals’ lives as she fostered them, and worked diligently to humanely trap, neuter and release feral cats in her neighborhood. Sally always believed in trying to make a difference and actively participated in various charity events and fundraisers over the years.

Apart from her altruistic endeavors, Sally found joy in tending to her flowers and plants and expressing herself through painting and art projects. Her creativity and nurturing spirit touched the lives of many.

Sally is preceded in death by her father, William Kane, and her mother, Francis Kane. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy J. Saum, son-in-law Ryan T. Yoakum, son Dennis M. Saum, daughter-in-law Stephanie Saum, and grandchildren Veronica, Alexander, and Zachary. She is also survived by her brother, William “Bill” Kane.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fix’em KC, an organization that Sally held dear to her heart:

https://www.fixemkc.org/donate

Fix’em KC

923 NE Woods Chapel Rd Suite 264

Lee’s Summit, MO 64064

Sally will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on through the lives she touched and the causes she supported.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.