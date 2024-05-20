November 2, 1942 – May 13, 2024

Shirley L. Hemenway, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully and went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on May 13, 2024, at the age of 81 after a well-fought battle against Parkinson’s Disease. Shirley was born on November 2, 1942, in Brockton, Massachusetts. She was baptized into the Christian faith at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brockton, MA.

Shirley spent her childhood and high school years in Brockton, W. Bridgewater, Fitchburg and Chelsea, MA. She and her husband, Robert Hemenway, were married November 5, 1960, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brockton, MA. Shirley was a devoted Air Force wife and was with her beloved husband for more than 63 years. In the early years of their marriage Bob & Shirley lived in Maine, Massachusetts, Virginia and Pennsylvania. She worked as an accountant at Shawmut Bank in Boston, MA. Bob and Shirley lived in Alaska for 24 years. While in Alaska, Bob & Shirley’s second child, Dale, died when Shirley was only 20 years old. Six of their seven children were born in Alaska. Shirley was the chairman of several organizations – American Heart Fund and March of Dimes. She became involved in the Republican Women’s Club. She was the national committee woman for the Young Republicans. Shirley was a saleswoman for Avon & Sarah Coventry Jewelry in Tok, AK.

Shirley was a loving mother to Robert (Dawn) Hemenway, Jr.; Dale Hemenway; Ronald Hemenway (Marinella); Sheri Berger; Debbie (Douglas) Reed; Kathy (Rob) Novich and Paul (Melissa) Hemenway. An important part of Shirley’s life was being a faithful Christian wife and mother. She made sure the children were taught about Jesus and taken to a Christian school and church.

The Hemenway family came to Kansas by way of Atlanta, Georgia in 1987. Shirley worked in the telecommunication field, in an elementary school and for the Disney call center. Bob and Shirley devoted much of their time to their adult children and helping with the care of some of their grandchildren. They were members of Hope Lutheran Church for 17 years and Trinity Lutheran Church for the last 20 years. She was involved in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and attended Women of Faith conferences. She loved scrapbooking and making photo books of each grandchild. Shirley was a mentor for TAPS – Tragedy Assisted Program for Survivors. Shirley was president of the Gold Star Mothers program in Kansas and attended many of their events.

Shirley was a strong, intelligent, loving wife, mother and friend. She put her family’s needs first and herself second. Shirley will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Everyone that knew Shirley loved her.

Shirley was a cherished sister to Robert (Donna) McFadden and sister-in-law Jean McFadden (wife of Edward McFadden Jr.). She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Agnes (Olson) McFadden; her step-father whom she loved George Morrill; her sons, Dale Hemenway (died at 6 months) and Ronald Hemenway (killed in 911 Attack on the Pentagon); grandson Daniel Hemenway; and her brother, Edward McFadden, Jr.

Shirley leaves behind a legacy through her 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren on the way, whom she adored dearly.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at Amos Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation at 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church – Mission Kansas, followed by burial at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas.

